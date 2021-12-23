Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 376.8% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $159.15 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.62 and a 1 year high of $162.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.66.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

