Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 23rd (ATD.B, BMO, CAS, CNQ, NRZ, NSC, ORGO, OSBC, SGMS, TA)

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) was given a C$73.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) was given a C$146.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.50 to C$19.50.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial to C$19.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) was given a C$60.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $300.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Supply-chain disruptions and labor shortages are a major headwind to the company. Mainly due to supply-chain woes, overall volumes were flat in the September quarter. December-quarter results are also likely to be hit by these negative factors. Moreover, escalated fuel costs (up 44% in the first nine months of 2021) are hurting the bottom line. However, we are impressed with the company's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks even in these challenging times . In July 2021, the company's board announced a 10% increase in its quarterly dividend payout. This was the second dividend hike announced by the company this year. Its strong free cash flow generating ability (up 33% in the first nine months of 2021) supports its shareholder-friendly activities. The company's liquidity position is commendable too.”

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide. The following services are included: demand, savings, time deposit, individual retirement and Keogh deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, farm loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations; trust services; and an extensive variety of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers. “

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Securities. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$16.50 to C$17.00. ATB Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating. The firm currently has C$3.50 target price on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$55.00 target price on the stock.

