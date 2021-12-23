Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up about 2.3% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,123.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,908,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768,683 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,393,000 after buying an additional 2,453,269 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,119,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,323,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,649,000 after buying an additional 312,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,613,000. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMP opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.99. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $39.93 and a 52-week high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

