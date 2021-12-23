Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Reaches $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $40.85 million and approximately $346.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000708 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00043111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.77 or 0.00210391 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Profile

IHF is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 118,470,657 coins and its circulating supply is 118,088,835 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

