iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $218.91

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 218.91 ($2.89) and traded as low as GBX 159.20 ($2.10). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 164.60 ($2.17), with a volume of 184,569 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IOM. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 354 ($4.68) price objective on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Get iomart Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. The company has a market capitalization of £180.82 million and a P/E ratio of 18.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 154.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 218.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.42 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. iomart Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

In other news, insider Richard Masters acquired 2,700 shares of iomart Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £4,941 ($6,527.94). Also, insider Scott Cunningham bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £11,900 ($15,722.02).

iomart Group Company Profile (LON:IOM)

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.