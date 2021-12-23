iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $218.91

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 218.91 ($2.89) and traded as low as GBX 159.20 ($2.10). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 164.60 ($2.17), with a volume of 184,569 shares.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IOM. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 354 ($4.68) price objective on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. The company has a market capitalization of £180.82 million and a P/E ratio of 18.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 154.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 218.91.
In other news, insider Richard Masters acquired 2,700 shares of iomart Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £4,941 ($6,527.94). Also, insider Scott Cunningham bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £11,900 ($15,722.02).
iomart Group Company Profile (LON:IOM)
iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.
