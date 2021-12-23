IoTeX Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $58.76 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.13 or 0.00372159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00042451 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

