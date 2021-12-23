iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Trading Up 4.4%

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 74,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 453,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut iPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Analysts predict that iPower Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iPower in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in iPower by 398.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iPower in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iPower during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iPower during the third quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

About iPower (NASDAQ:IPW)

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

