iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $462.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to post sales of $462.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $461.27 million to $463.10 million. iRobot reported sales of $544.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. iRobot’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,000,009.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in iRobot by 13.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 9.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 3.3% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRBT opened at $67.61 on Thursday. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.27.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

