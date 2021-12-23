IRON Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

IRON Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 1.5% of IRON Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

USMV stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,416,053 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.17.

