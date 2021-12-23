Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,777 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Iron Mountain worth $10,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 70,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 295.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 14.4% during the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 10.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,824. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.72 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

