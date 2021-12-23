ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.02.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IS. BTIG Research began coverage on ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial began coverage on ironSource in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

NYSE IS opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94. ironSource has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $13.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ironSource by 13.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ironSource by 16.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in ironSource by 175.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ironSource by 23.5% during the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ironSource during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

