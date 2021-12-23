Ironwood Financial llc Buys 299 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $395.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $413.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

