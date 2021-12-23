iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISHG) Shares Up 0.4%

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ISHG)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.90 and last traded at $77.90. 4,674 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 4,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.62.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.07.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.