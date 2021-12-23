iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI) Trading 0% Higher

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEI) traded up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $128.93 and last traded at $128.89. 875,013 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,109,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.87.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.25.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.