iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $115.37 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $120.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.106 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

