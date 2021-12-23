iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 73,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 310.9% in the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,635,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 381,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,303,000 after purchasing an additional 83,938 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $73.88 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.73.

