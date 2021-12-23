iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,178,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,893 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.9% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $458,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,973,000 after purchasing an additional 930,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $73.88 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average is $75.73.

