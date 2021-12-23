iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG) Trading 0.6% Higher

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSG) shares traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $115.53 and last traded at $115.09. 445,582 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 440,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.03.

