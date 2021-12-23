iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV) Trading Up 0.6%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV)’s share price were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.48 and last traded at $75.24. Approximately 342,345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 549,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.80.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.16.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.