iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSB) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSB) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.87 and last traded at $52.93. 871,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,610,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.98.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.38.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.