iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,259 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $114.34 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

