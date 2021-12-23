iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWG) Trading 0.6% Higher

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWG)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.64 and last traded at $32.62. 96,779 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 55,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.42.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.