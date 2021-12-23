iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE opened at $107.29 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.52.

