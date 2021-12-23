iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYXF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYXF)’s share price rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.60 and last traded at $51.60. Approximately 7,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 15,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.47.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.16.

