iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICLN) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICLN) rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $21.24. Approximately 4,489,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 5,991,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.