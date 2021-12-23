iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the period. iShares Global Financials ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IXG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 8,950.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

IXG stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $79.79. 520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,100. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $63.57 and a 1-year high of $84.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.25 and a 200-day moving average of $79.52.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

