iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:IGF) Shares Up 0.9%

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:IGF)’s share price shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.66 and last traded at $46.66. 306,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 296,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.26.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.59.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.