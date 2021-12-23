iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,594 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF makes up about 0.8% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.61. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $38.36.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $5.494 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 18.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86.

