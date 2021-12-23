iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTE) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTE) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.44 and last traded at $25.44. 9,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 12,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.65.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.