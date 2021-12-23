iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.18 and last traded at $25.18. Approximately 1,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30.

