iShares India 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:INDY) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:INDY) were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.33 and last traded at $46.31. Approximately 139,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 63,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.61.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68.

