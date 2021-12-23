iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 734.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,988 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000.

Shares of ACWI opened at $104.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.06. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.31 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $1.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.94.

