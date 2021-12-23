iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUS) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUS) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.99 and last traded at $67.86. Approximately 37,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 40,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.73.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.94.

