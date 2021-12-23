iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PFF)

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 5,524 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,422% compared to the average daily volume of 219 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 20,345 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 104,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,541. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $39.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

