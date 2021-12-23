iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,756 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,479 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $142,758,000. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $136,211,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,154,000 after purchasing an additional 766,498 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock opened at $164.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.50. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.78 and a 1-year high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.