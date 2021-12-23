iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 6.3% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $102,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,799,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 79,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period.

IWM stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.17. 649,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,708,512. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.71. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $190.94 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

