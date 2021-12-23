iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,641 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $122,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,524,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,791 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,481,000 after acquiring an additional 112,154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $221.14 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.94 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.71.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

