iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Holdings Boosted by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,744 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2500 ETF comprises 7.4% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $10,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 131.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 34,813 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 117.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,379,000.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

BATS:SMMD traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $65.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,944 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.90. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.