iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,284,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330,516 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Raymond James & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.96% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $600,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,973,000 after buying an additional 862,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,826,000 after buying an additional 256,130 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,667,000 after buying an additional 201,748 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31,801.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 197,167 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $276.43 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $224.35 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.36.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.