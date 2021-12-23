iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Heritage Wealth Advisors’ Largest Position

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,447,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 38.2% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned 0.21% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $623,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,847 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,559 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $472.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,816. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $366.16 and a 52 week high of $475.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $463.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

