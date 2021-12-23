iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,927,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,415 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $830,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,847 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,559 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after buying an additional 2,531,786 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,588,000 after buying an additional 1,971,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $470.81 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $366.16 and a 1-year high of $475.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $463.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

