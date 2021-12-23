iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 209.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,594 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $112.51 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.46 and a twelve month high of $112.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.03.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

