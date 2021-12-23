J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,346,000 after purchasing an additional 56,085 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,081,000 after buying an additional 907,873 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,424,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $558,045,000 after buying an additional 125,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,496,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Vertical Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

Shares of JBHT opened at $194.84 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $202.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.10.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

