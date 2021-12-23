J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stake Boosted by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,760 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned approximately 0.06% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $10,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $194.84 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $202.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.10.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

