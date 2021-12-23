Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Steven D. Borges Sells 9,845 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Steven D. Borges sold 9,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $689,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.81. 1,065,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,235. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.42. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,707,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 50.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,758,000 after buying an additional 399,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,649,000 after buying an additional 383,062 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Jabil by 102.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 556,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,459,000 after buying an additional 281,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter valued at about $15,081,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

