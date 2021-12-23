Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock Position Lifted by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 203.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,890,000 after buying an additional 92,684 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,659,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,799,000 after buying an additional 31,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,440,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,581,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,054,000 after buying an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,325,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,910,000 after purchasing an additional 33,823 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J stock opened at $134.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.63. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on J. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.89.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

