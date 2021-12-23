James B. Tananbaum Purchases 325,000 Shares of FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) Stock

FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) Director James B. Tananbaum bought 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $3,250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FSII traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 288,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,753. FS Development Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSII. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of FS Development Corp. II by 35.2% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 2,045,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,354,000 after buying an additional 532,393 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in FS Development Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $9,611,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in FS Development Corp. II by 10.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 522,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 47,503 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in FS Development Corp. II by 147.3% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 371,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 221,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in FS Development Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

