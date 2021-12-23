James E. Cashman III Sells 19,889 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Director James E. Cashman III sold 19,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $576,781.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ CERT traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $29.49. The stock had a trading volume of 19,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,901. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Certara by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Certara by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

