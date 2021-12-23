James Peyer Purchases 11,000 Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director James Peyer acquired 11,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $57,970.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James Peyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, James Peyer acquired 117 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $618.93.

NASDAQ:SNSE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.80. 236,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,943. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNSE. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 363,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

