Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 24,769 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 110.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,769 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,008,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,969,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 328,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total transaction of $18,004,338.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 139,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $7,755,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,340,567 shares of company stock valued at $73,803,978 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of -614.15 and a beta of 1.15. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

